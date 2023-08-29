MP helps cut ribbon on new community shop

Pat McFadden officially opens the store with members of staff in attendance

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden helped to open the One Stop Highfields Road store in Bradley in Bilston.

The brand-new store opened on Friday, August 25 and held a special launch celebration attended by members of the local community.

Customers joined in with the celebrations, with branded One Stop hessian shopper bags handed out to the first 50 customers.

Five lucky customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the store and walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher each

Pat McFadden said: "New One Stop store has officially opened in Bradley.

"Refurbished, renewed and rejuvenated, so best wishes to Lally and team and here’s to many more years."

The new convenience store will provide the area with quality products and great deals on items people need every day, alongside treats for the whole family.

One Stop have built their reputation on integrating stores within local communities and providing shoppers with a wide range of products on their doorstep and alongside well-known brands, the store will stock One Stop’s Selected by Tesco range.

Customers can also take advantage of the £3.50 lunchtime meal deal featuring a range of fresh sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks or stock up on grocery essentials.

The new store at Highfields Road in Bradley in Bilston is open from 7am to 9pm from Monday to Thursday, 7am to 10pm on Fridays, and 8am to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Customers can withdraw cash, play the National Lottery and Health Lottery and send post via Royal Mail in store.