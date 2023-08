Bilston Town looking for good things on and off the field as move to supporter ownership continues

Premium By Paul Jenkins Bilston Published: 1 hour ago Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Supporters and staff of a Black Country football club say their unanimous vote to move to supporter ownership is being matched by progress on the pitch.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Bilston Town FC. Standing at the front are team captain Aaron Weston and club chair Denise Frankham After a unanimous vote on August 19, Bilston Town FC will adopt a 'supporter-owned' Community Benefit Society (CBS) model to run as a 'one member - one vote' group.