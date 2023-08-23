'This is something everyone can be proud of': Bilston FC's move to supporter ownership

Bilston Town Football Club. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

Following a unanimous vote held on August 19, Bilston FC will adopt a 'supporter-owned' Community Benefit Society (CBS) model to run as a 'one member - one vote' group.

Loyal fan, Paul Barnsley, who is standing to be a director in the supporter votes next week, has said that the new shift is "an important step forward for the club and the community".

The new model will mean that fans have more control over the direction of the club, and will be able to contribute and participate in its future.

Mr Barnsley said: "We are all really quite passionate about this. I personally think that becoming a CBS is really important for the future of this club.

"For me, Bilston plays a really important role in the local community and the supporters of this club, the CBS model is definitely a logical step for the club to take."

The model will allow supporters to buy a share in the club and have a say in the decisions and planning of the future of the club.

Mr Barnsley continued: "We have a lot of fans who used to support the major league clubs who think that the clubs are becoming more distant. Non-league clubs and this format is the solution to that.

"This new way of running will really allow the supporters to feel a real connection with the club. This club will be owned and run by the fans and in the interest of the fan's community."

The new move will also secure the future of the club's pitch, with the format meaning that the grounds can't be sold from underneath the owners.

Mr Barnsley added: "We threw this idea open to the fans to have their view and share their ideas, it was a fantastic meeting with lots of support and people strongly agree that this is the right decision.

"By standing together, sticking together and working together we can help develop the club and hopefully help develop Bilston. This is something we can all be proud of."