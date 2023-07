Police have arrested two men on suspicion of burglary

Police were called to reports of a break-in at an address in Ashley Street at around 11.15pm on Friday.

Officers at the scene discovered around 100 cannabis plants within the property.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: "Following enquiries we promptly arrested two men, aged 22 and 28, on suspicion of burglary. They have been bailed pending further investigation.