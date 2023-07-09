Two cars badly damaged in early morning road crash in Bilston

BilstonPublished:

Two cars were badly damaged in a crash in Wolverhampton in the early hours but luckily nobody was hurt.

Photo: Bilston Fire Station
Photo: Bilston Fire Station

Emergency services were called to the collision on Wolverhampton Road in Sedgley early on Sunday.

Bilston Fire Station tweeted photos of the aftermath, showing two cars with severely damaged front ends.

Photo: Bilston Fire Station

The tweet said: "White watch attended a road traffic collision on Wolverhampton Road, Sedgley, in the early hours of the morning. Thankfully no injuries to anyone."

