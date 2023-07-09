Two cars badly damaged in early morning road crash in Bilston

Emergency services were called to the collision on Wolverhampton Road in Sedgley early on Sunday.
Bilston Fire Station tweeted photos of the aftermath, showing two cars with severely damaged front ends.
The tweet said: "White watch attended a road traffic collision on Wolverhampton Road, Sedgley, in the early hours of the morning. Thankfully no injuries to anyone."
🚒White Watch attended an #RTC on Wolverhampton Rd Sedgley in the early hours of the morning. Thankfully no injuries to anyone. While you're here please complete our Consultation 2023 survey to help shape your fire service. 👩🚒👉 https://t.co/FseHNgOl3w pic.twitter.com/X7vjetgHEN— Bilston Fire Station (@WMFSBilston) July 9, 2023