More than 1,000 people turn out for canal festival in Bilston

Alan Moore from Aldridge enjoying the Bradley canal festival

The second Bradley Canal Restoration Trust Festival was packed with people enjoying boat trips and attending workshops.

Many visitors were local people who were finding out the importance of Bilston and its canals to the beginning of the Industrial Revolution.

Trustee Darren Clift was delighted with the turn out with many people turning up in period costume from the canals heyday in the 18th and 19th Century as well as those dressed as Peaky Blinders.

He said: "We had more than 1,000 people having a great day in the sunshine.

Peaky Blinders Ken Evans, Ian Butler, John Paul and Glenn Butt enjoy the Bradley Canal Festival

"All the boat trips were booked out, next year we will get another boat to cope with demand. The workshops were all full up too. It was great to see

"What was lovely was there was so many local people who had no idea about the canal and how important it was to the Industrial Revolution."

Bradley has a claim on being the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution as the very first place where pig iron was smelt.

Darren added: "Another wonderful thing was hearing other people's stories of their families connection to our canals.

Oliver Collins, aged five, with Jane Glanville from the Woodland Trust and a large Fungai

"There is still a big affinity to canals in this area which must have been passed down through generations."

He added: "It was great to see all the stalls doing well which really made it a great community event, a good day was had by all."

The Trust has ambitious plans to restore a stretch of the canal back to its former glory.

Darren said: "There’s a ton of history in this specific area and we are aiming to restore a 1 mile stretch of canal here which is mostly nine locks, seven buried."

The canals powered the Industrial Revolution allowing for the movement of raw materials such as coal and finished products around the Midlands.