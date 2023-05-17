Bilston businessman who obtained Covid loan after company's liquidation disqualified as a director for 12 years

The Insolvency Service investigated the Bilston businessman

The Insolvency Service proved a litany of dishonest dealings by Dmitrijs Fedorjans, 32, from Park View Road, and his company DF Consult.

The wheeling dealing "construction consultant" successfully obtained a £50,000 Covid Bounce Back Loan after his company had been liquidated.

DF Consult Ltd had liabilities of £1,633,453 when he entered voluntary insolvency in November 2020 only to then carry on offering services and taking out loans.

The Insolvency Service said: "On 02 February 2021, the Defendant caused DFC to fraudulently obtain a bounce back loan of £50,000 contrary to the terms of the BBL scheme.

Dmitrijs Fedorjans

"The BBL funds were received into DFC’s bank account on February 2, 2021 which is after November 10, 2020 when DFC ceased to trade and January 12, 2021 when the Defendant decided to place DFC into creditors voluntary liquidation."

Fedorjans banked the £50,000 but his company's creditors were left still being owed money for goods and services undertaken for the company.

The Insolvency Service added: "On February 2 2021, DFC entered into liquidation with known liabilities of £1,633,453 including the BBL of £50,000, which Mr Fedorjans failed to disclose in the statement of affairs that he lodged in the liquidation."

The Insolvency Service added: "The Defendant failed to ensure that DFC maintained and/or preserved adequate accounting records or, in the alternative, has failed to deliver up to the joint liquidators such records as were maintained.

"As a result, it has not been possible to determine the amount of DFC’s income and expenditure for the whole period of trading from March 2019 to November 2020. Determine DFC’s liability, if any, to HM Revenue & Customs in respect of corporation tax, value added tax, PAYE income tax, national insurance contributions and tax deducted from labour payments to subcontractors in the construction industry, or determine the amount due, if any, to former employees of DFC."

The Insolvency Service was also unable to "determine the accuracy of the statement of affairs that Mr Fedorjans has lodged in the liquidation of DFC".

The Bounce Back Loan scheme from the Government was given to businesses during the pandemic to help them survive enforced closures of premises due to lockdowns and demand for services dropping massively.