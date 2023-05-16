Police searching for missing 22-year-old from Bilston who left house with no shoes

Tochukwu, 22, left his home address in Bilston wearing shorts, a black hoodie and no shoes.
Officers want anyone who's seen anyone matching that description to call 999 quoting log number 341 16/5/23
Have you seen Tochukwu?
