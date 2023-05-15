Digital world workshops for residents and businesses

Pat McFadden MP with Glenn White at the Google workshop at Bilston Community Centre

Many Wolverhampton businesses were also able to to benefit from the free digital skills training sessions held at Bilston Community Centre, in Prouds Lane, Bilston.

The event was organised by Wolverhampton South East MP, Pat McFadden in partnership with Google Digital Garage to provide a day of free workshops and mentoring to help residents and small businesses to explore ways to grow in an increasingly digital world.

Workshop topics included digital marketing strategy, writing for social media, Google Analytics and letter writing.

Wolverhampton South East MP, Pat McFadden says: “I’m delighted to welcome Google to Bilston to host a Google Digital Garage event this May.

"I am looking forward to meeting as many local businesses and residents as possible to find out more about how digital skills can benefit my constituency, and our businesses, entrepreneurs, and residents."