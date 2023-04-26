Vapes seized from Bilston shop after reports of sales to kids

Officers in Bilston tweeted a photo showing boxes of the flavoured nicotine pens that had been taken from a shop in the town centre.
Wolverhampton Trading Standards officials were responding to complaints about the vapes being sold to underage children. The products were seized and reported by police, who said more checks will be done in the area.
Wolverhampton #tradingstandards were on #Bilston town centre today after receiving complaints about vapes been sold to children. Stock seized from one shop and #reported.— Bilston Police (@BilstonWMP) April 26, 2023
More checks will be done around the shops.
Pcso 31123 Lewis @WMPolice @wvpartnerships pic.twitter.com/e4w91ITBVU
Their tweet read: "Wolverhampton #tradingstandards were on #Bilston town centre today after receiving complaints about vapes been sold to children. Stock seized from one shop and #reported.
"More checks will be done around the shops."