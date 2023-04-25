Man suffering from "serious head injuries" after being hit by car in Bilston

The pedestrian has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

Ambulance crews were called to Pipes Meadow just before 2pm this afternoon, where they gave advanced trauma care.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called just before 2pm to Pipes Meadow in Bilston to reports of an RTC.

"Three ambulances, a paramedic officer and a BASICS doctor were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a car and a pedestrian had been involved in collision.

"The pedestrian, a man, was in a serious condition. Ambulance staff provided advanced trauma care at the scene before conveying him to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police added: "We were called to a collision at the junction of Bristol Street and the Black Country Route in Bilston shortly after 2pm today.

"A pedestrian in his 40s was hit by a car and taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

"The driver of the car is helping us with our enquiries, which are ongoing. The road will remain closed while we complete our enquiries."

The Black Country Route was blocked for around two hours as a result, with drivers urged to avoid the area and the number 25 bus is consequently being diverted in both directions via Wellington Road, Wolverhampton Street and Millfields Road.