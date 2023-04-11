Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Disused land in Bilston with plans for 47 new homes up for sale for £1 million

By Lauren HillBilstonPublished: Comments

A plot of land which may become the site of 47 new apartments is up for sale for a seven-figure sum.

An ariel view of the plot of land. Picture: Rightmove
An ariel view of the plot of land. Picture: Rightmove

The empty land, which sits between Railway Drive and the Black Country Route in Bilston, has planning permission for 47 apartments. It has now been listed by estate agents Your Move for £1,000,000.

The site backs onto the West Midlands Metro route near the site of the former Bilston Central station which opened in November 1854 and closed to passengers in 1972, before a replacement tram stop opened nearby in 1999. Railway Drive has been blocked off to traffic for many years.

As the land is located near Bilston town centre and motorway access, the Rightmove listing says there is a "good range of urban amenities". Surrounding the land are mechanical and industrial businesses including HIFI Filter, Brindley Asphalt and Spray Station.

Railway Drive, Bilston, has been blocked off for many years. Photo: Google

The listing on Rightmove reads: "Fantastic Development opportunity for 47 apartments. Land adjacent to Railway Drive and to the rear of Telephone Exchange, Bilston, Wolverhampton. Situated close to Bilston town centre, there is a good range of urban amenities within a mixed residential and commercial area, and also close to motorway access."

Wolverhampton Council gave outline planning permission for 36 two-bed and 11 one-bed apartments in September 2020.

How the apartment blocks have been planned to look. Picture: Rightmove
A drawing showing the placement of the apartment blocks. Picture: Rightmove

In the application, developers said: "The development will provide 47 apartments, addressing the local need for compact and more affordable high-quality modern housing in the area. The proposed density represents an efficient use of land in a sustainable location, with safe and convenient access to the public transport and a wide range of services /facilities, locally by foot.

The listing can be viewed here.

Bilston
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Property
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News