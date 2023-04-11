An ariel view of the plot of land. Picture: Rightmove

The empty land, which sits between Railway Drive and the Black Country Route in Bilston, has planning permission for 47 apartments. It has now been listed by estate agents Your Move for £1,000,000.

The site backs onto the West Midlands Metro route near the site of the former Bilston Central station which opened in November 1854 and closed to passengers in 1972, before a replacement tram stop opened nearby in 1999. Railway Drive has been blocked off to traffic for many years.

As the land is located near Bilston town centre and motorway access, the Rightmove listing says there is a "good range of urban amenities". Surrounding the land are mechanical and industrial businesses including HIFI Filter, Brindley Asphalt and Spray Station.

Railway Drive, Bilston, has been blocked off for many years. Photo: Google

The listing on Rightmove reads: "Fantastic Development opportunity for 47 apartments. Land adjacent to Railway Drive and to the rear of Telephone Exchange, Bilston, Wolverhampton. Situated close to Bilston town centre, there is a good range of urban amenities within a mixed residential and commercial area, and also close to motorway access."

Wolverhampton Council gave outline planning permission for 36 two-bed and 11 one-bed apartments in September 2020.

How the apartment blocks have been planned to look. Picture: Rightmove

A drawing showing the placement of the apartment blocks. Picture: Rightmove

In the application, developers said: "The development will provide 47 apartments, addressing the local need for compact and more affordable high-quality modern housing in the area. The proposed density represents an efficient use of land in a sustainable location, with safe and convenient access to the public transport and a wide range of services /facilities, locally by foot.