New care home unit gets seal of approval from Wolves legend

Steve Bull officially opens the new unit at Hampton Court Care Home. He is pictured with Caroline Wood, Gina Cirino, Mark Tomalin and Anna Lockett

Former Wolves and England striker Steve Bull was the guest of honour at a new era in the services provided at Hampton Court Care Home as he officially opened a new unit to improve quality of life for people with complex dementia.

The Lodge at the care home in Merstone Close in Bilston in Wolverhampton will provide a safe and secure environment for up to 20 elderly residents with severe and complex dementia.

These individuals will benefit from a philosophy of care focussed on improving the quality of life while dealing with the challenges of dementia.

Steve Bull cut the ribbon to officially open the unit on Wednesday and took the time to pose for photos and sign autographs for everyone who wanted one.

He said it was a beautiful place and spoke about the residents and staff being lovely people and so welcoming.

He said: "I thought it was a beautiful place and a great setting and the people there are so lovely and doing something like that is something I really enjoy.

"I do enjoy giving back to the community and when you can go somewhere like that and see the reaction of the people, who smile when you come in and want to have a photo with you, it means a lot and makes their life for them.

"For me, it's a few seconds meeting a person, but for them, it's their whole world and it's really nice to be able to do that and see the work they're doing to do here."

Following a significant investment in refurbishing and re-configuring the existing care space, The Lodge benefits from its own secure enclosed dementia friendly garden and internal spaces which include a 50’s themed Diner, a Cinema room and a lounge/games room on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there is The Lodge “Tea Room” providing a lounge and dining area for those individuals choosing to spend time on the first floor.

The service’s main priority is to understand the individual and to help them lead as normal a life as possible whilst managing the complexities and challenges of dementia.

Hampton Court is part of the Alpha Health Care Group and is led by Care Home Manager, Gina Cirino, who said it was a big thrill to have Steve Bull come to open the unit and see the changes they've made.

She said “We are excited with the changes that have been made at Hampton Court, we really strive to make this a special place where residents and staff feel valued, appreciated and understood.