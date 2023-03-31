Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Heavy traffic on Black Country Route due to rush hour crash

By Emma Walker BilstonPublished: Comments

Heavy congestion is building on the Black Country Route near Bilston due to a crash.

An aerial view of the Black Country Route in Bilston. Photo: Google
An aerial view of the Black Country Route in Bilston. Photo: Google

The incident is blocking the northbound carriageway on the major road towards the M6.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Bus services 34,39 and 79 are seeing delays.

Bilston
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Transport

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News