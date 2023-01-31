Notification Settings

String of improvements to be made at Bilston playing fields

By Thomas ParkesBilstonPublished:

A string of improvements will be made to playing fields in Wolverhampton after residents backed proposals for the full revamp four years ago.

Back row (LTR) Ed Doyle, landscape architect at City of Wolverhampton Council, Tony Haynes, director of Haystoun Construction, Councillor Linda Leach, cabinet member for adult services and Bilston North ward councillor, and Nick Robinson, arboricultural contractor, Haystoun Construction.
Residents near to Prouds Lane, Bilston, backed the move in 2019 but limited funds were available and certain aspects were instead prioritised.

But now – after contributions including from developers – the full list of improvements can now be made, council bosses in the city have said.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “I am delighted to see that work has started on revamping Prouds Lane Playing Fields.

"There are a lot of significant improvements planned and we’re really looking forward to delivering this great range of new attractions and refurbishments for local people to enjoy."

The authority and developers Haystoun Construction Limited started work on the fields, with improvements including a new play area for children which will allow all youngsters to play together.

Existing football pitches will be renovated and outdoor gym equipment will be installed, whilst hard-surfaced perimeter footpaths will be created and new benches and litter bins will be installed.

New railings will replace the old and tired perimeter fencing and specially designed control barriers to combat motorcycle access will be installed. The barriers will be designed to allow access for pedestrians, cyclists, wheelchairs, and mobility scooters.

Fresh tree planting will also be carried out as well as a number of landscaping improvements to improve site security. The newly revamped space is due to open in time for the summer.

Councillor Linda Leach, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for adult services and Bilston North ward councillor, said: “This project has been close to my heart, and we have worked very hard to make sure all of the residents’ priorities have been met.

“It will be great to see Prouds Lane Playing Fields come to life and be used by all the whole community. I hope many local people will enjoy the fields when they are fully transformed – I am looking forward to seeing you there!”

