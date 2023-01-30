Delight as Black Country primary school celebrates 'outstanding' rating by inspectors

Councillor Chris Burden (Cabinet Member for Education and Skills), joins Deputy Headteacher Kully Kaur, Headteacher Julie Mills, Deputy Headteacher Ange Coles and pupils to celebrate Manor Primary School’s Outstanding Ofsted result with Anita Cliff (CEO at Manor Multi Academy Trust) (right).

In the report, Ofsted judged Manor Primary School in Bilston to be 'outstanding' in all five inspection areas; the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and Early Years provision.

Inspectors described Manor Primary School as a high achieving school where leaders "strive tirelessly to empower all pupils to find their wings and fly".

They found that teachers ensure that all pupils including those with special educational needs or disabilities achieve exceptionally well.

The report said pupils were eager to come to the Ettingshall Road school, feel happy and safe there and were well cared for by staff.

The report also said that parents are highly supportive of the school and that behaviour was exemplary throughout the school, with leaders providing thoughtful support and guidance that helps pupils develop in to responsible, articulate and impressive young people.

Among the other aspects highlighted in the report were that leaders had designed a highly ambitious curriculum, they had determined that pupils do well in every subject and pupils with SEND were included in everything that the school did.

Anita Cliff OBE, CEO of Manor Multi Academy Trust, said: “I am very proud of the staff and children of Manor and privileged to work with such an exceptional school team.”

Year 6 children from the school's Pupil Leadership Team added: "We are absolutely delighted with our Ofsted report as Manor Primary school is an exceptional school where extraordinary learning happens every day.

"Our highly ambitious curriculum empowers us to ‘find our wings and fly’.

"Everyone at Manor nurtures, motivates, and champions us and we are taught by the most inspirational teachers in the city. Manor Primary School is a very special place where the best dreams happen when you’re awake."

Councillor Chris Burden, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for education, skills and work, said: "This is an outstanding inspection report in every way, and clearly demonstrates that Manor Primary School is providing a high-quality learning environment for all of its pupils.