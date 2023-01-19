Man taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after crash in Bilston

The crash involving a car and a HGV happened on the Black Country Route at about 7am on Thursday.
A man was treated for his injuries before being taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.
An ambulance and paramedic officer was sent to the scene.
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a HGV on the Black Country Route at 7.03am.
"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.
"On arrival we discovered one male patient who was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to New Cross Hospital."