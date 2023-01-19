Man taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after crash in Bilston

Black Country Route, Bilston. Photo: Google

The crash involving a car and a HGV happened on the Black Country Route at about 7am on Thursday.

A man was treated for his injuries before being taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.

An ambulance and paramedic officer was sent to the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a HGV on the Black Country Route at 7.03am.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.