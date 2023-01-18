Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man taken to hospital after car hits parked vehicles in Wolverhampton street

By Lisa O'BrienBilstonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A man was taken to hospital after a crash in an area of Wolverhampton.

Ivyhouse Lane in Coseley
Ivyhouse Lane in Coseley

A car collided with parked vehicles on Ivyhouse Lane in Coseley just before 7.30am on Wednesday.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.

His injuries were not thought to be serious.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police at 7.28am to reports of a low speed road traffic collision involving a car and parked cars.

"One ambulance attended and one man was assessed and treated on scene for non-serious injuries before being conveyed to New Cross Hospital for further checks."

Bilston
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News