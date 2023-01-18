Man taken to hospital after car hits parked vehicles in Wolverhampton street

Ivyhouse Lane in Coseley

A car collided with parked vehicles on Ivyhouse Lane in Coseley just before 7.30am on Wednesday.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.

His injuries were not thought to be serious.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police at 7.28am to reports of a low speed road traffic collision involving a car and parked cars.