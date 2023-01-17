Flats plan for historic former CAB building

The grade II listed William Leigh House in Bilston is being converted into four one-bedroom apartments. Photo: Google Street View

Grade II listed in 1977, William Leigh House on the corner of Walsall Street and Lichfield Street previously housed the town’s Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) and dates back to 1825.

The application, made by Halesowen-based SEP Properties Limited, will involve two external window modifications alongside the internal alterations. The two-storey building is located within Bilston Town Centre Conservation Area.

A statement from Gould Singleton Architects, also based in Halesowen and acting on behalf of the company, said: “When it was occupied by the CAB, the building contained offices with associated ancillary space, and also three bedsits on the first floor at the rear.

“This plan is for four separate single apartments across both floors. The basement is in a poor condition and its existing ceiling height is too low for an adult to move around comfortably. As such, it offers no practical use for accommodation.

“According to previous planning information, the property was extensively renovated in 1995. During this time, two bedsits were added along with offices on the ground floor and part of the first floor. This work also included the demolition and rebuilding of the two-storey extension at the rear.

“The surrounding area consists of a mixture of retail, commercial and public buildings. St Leonard’s Church is adjacent, and William Leigh House originally served as a parsonage providing living accommodation to the church. Due to the CAB now conducting most of its services online, the building became redundant and was subsequently sold,” added the statement.