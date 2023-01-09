Appeal to find Bilston man missing from home since Boxing Day

Feroz is around 5ft 6ins tall and officers have urged anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Feroz? We're concerned for his welfare."
#MISSING | Have you seen Feroz?— Wolverhampton Police (@WolvesPolice) January 9, 2023
The 52-yr-old has been missing from his #Bilston home since 26 Dec and we're concerned for his welfare.
He is around 5ft 6ins tall, and anyone with information is asked to contact us via 101 or Live Chat on our website. Please quote PID: 431684. pic.twitter.com/uLneSF2IO5