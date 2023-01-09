Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal to find Bilston man missing from home since Boxing Day

BilstonPublished: Last Updated:

Police are concerned for a 52-year-old man who has been missing from his home in Bilston since Boxing Day.

Have you seen Feroz?
Have you seen Feroz?

Feroz is around 5ft 6ins tall and officers have urged anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Feroz? We're concerned for his welfare."

Bilston
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News