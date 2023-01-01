Wolverhampton priest who has 'connection' to Former Pope Benedict pays tribute to his life

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has passed away at the age of 95

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was the first pope in 600 years to resign and was replaced by Pope Francis in 2013.

He also became the second pontiff in history to visit the UK in 2010, when he met the Queen and made a historic address at Westminster Hall.

Father Craig Fullard, the parish priest for the St Newman Cluster, which includes the Holy Trinity Church in Bilston, has now paid tribute to the former pontiff.

Father Fullard said: "When we heard the news, it was obviously sad news. But it's also a time to give thanks for his ministry in the church.

"He was a great scholar, a great pastor, and a faithful shepherd. We are giving thanks to God for his great life and ministry.

"He said he felt ready to go to his father's house and we will continue to pray for him."

Father Fullard also has a link to the Pope Emeritus, and said: "We do have a connection, he came to my college in the second week I was there. It was a very special time for Catholics in this country."

Holy Trinity Church in Bilston will hold a service on noon at Monday to "give thanks to God" for the Former Pope Benedict's life.