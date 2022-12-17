Stock image

Jennings, on Church Street, closed its doors following the merger with F. W. Collins Funeral Directors at Jamieson Court, Wellington Road, Bilston.

The new merger will mean that the F. W. Collins funeral home will be re-branded under the Jennings name and the Church Street location will close its doors.

Helen Griffiths, business leader at Jennings Funeral Directors, said: "We want to reassure any customer who has taken out a funeral plan at F. W. Collins over the years that their plan will still be in place and that they shouldn't be alarmed by this rebrand.

"The new Jennings branch is at Jamieson Court at 50-52 Wellington Road, Bilston, with the same staff continuing to offer excellent service to our customers."

The change in name and location is part of a wider rebrand project taking place at all of the Jennings' Funeral Homes across the Black Country.