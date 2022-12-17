Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bilston funeral directors moves premises following merger

By Daniel Walton BilstonPublished:

Jennings Funeral Directors has closed its Bilston town centre branch following a takeover.

Stock image
Stock image

Jennings, on Church Street, closed its doors following the merger with F. W. Collins Funeral Directors at Jamieson Court, Wellington Road, Bilston.

The new merger will mean that the F. W. Collins funeral home will be re-branded under the Jennings name and the Church Street location will close its doors.

Helen Griffiths, business leader at Jennings Funeral Directors, said: "We want to reassure any customer who has taken out a funeral plan at F. W. Collins over the years that their plan will still be in place and that they shouldn't be alarmed by this rebrand.

"The new Jennings branch is at Jamieson Court at 50-52 Wellington Road, Bilston, with the same staff continuing to offer excellent service to our customers."

The change in name and location is part of a wider rebrand project taking place at all of the Jennings' Funeral Homes across the Black Country.

More information on the rebranding can be found on the Jennings website dignityfunerals.co.uk

Bilston
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Business
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News