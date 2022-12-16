Police warning as drivers leave vehicles unattended with engine running in freezing temperatures

Officers are reminding drivers that their insurance would be void as part of Operation Calibre and the fight against rising vehicle crime.
A spokesman said: "On mobile patrol on Friday morning, 11 vehicle owners have been advised about leaving their vehicles running whilst unattended and de-icing. So far 22 vehicle owners have been spoken too over a three day period regarding de-icing. Just remember your insurance will be void."
