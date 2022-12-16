Notification Settings

Police warning as drivers leave vehicles unattended with engine running in freezing temperatures

BilstonPublished: Comments

Police in Bilston have spoken to 22 motorists over the course of three days about leaving their vehicles running while de-icing.

Bilston Police have been out speaking to motorists
Officers are reminding drivers that their insurance would be void as part of Operation Calibre and the fight against rising vehicle crime.

A spokesman said: "On mobile patrol on Friday morning, 11 vehicle owners have been advised about leaving their vehicles running whilst unattended and de-icing. So far 22 vehicle owners have been spoken too over a three day period regarding de-icing. Just remember your insurance will be void."

