Fire service deal with "five people trapped on balcony" in Bilston

Moseley Road, Bilston

Fire crews from Wolverhampton, Willenhall and Bilston Fire Stations attended the scene at Moseley Road.

West Midlands Fire Service were called around 2.30pm this afternoon (Wednesday) and spokesman said crews discovered "five people unable to leave and on a balcony above some shops".

The fire service tweeted at 3.40pm: "We currently have crews from Wolverhampton, Willenhall and Bilston in attendance at incident near Moseley Road, Bilston.

"Fire has been extinguished and crews are supporting residents of several properties affected. All roads are clear, but please take care."