Bilston foodbank founder offers help to striking nurses and ambulance drivers

Bahadur Singh, from Guru Teg Bahadur Gurdwara, and Guru Ji Singh who give out free food

Guru Ji Singh wants to help hard up nurses and NHS workers who will be losing money by going on strike for better wages.

Guru Singh regularly gives away 100 free meals within an hour outside Major's Chip Shop, in Bilston, on Saturdays.

After hearing the plight of nurses and ambulance drivers, he decided to offer them help.

"We are giving away free food and clothing to any striking nurse and ambulance driver in the city of Wolverhampton," he said.

"We are ready to support our nurses. We need them, we are thankful for their hard work throughout the year."

Guru Singh has seen record demand for food in recent months as the cost of living crisis bites local families.

He said: "I have been doing charity work for 30 years and I have never seen poverty like we are seeing now.

"We are providing meals for pensioners, the blind, single mothers and those with alzheimers. We can deliver anywhere in Wolverhampton and will give people free meals for four days."

For the first time in its history the Royal College of Nursing has voted to strike over pay and conditions. The nurses plan to walk out on December 15 and 20.

However, Guru Singh has promised to help nurses out throughout December and urged them to phone his hotline 07990706619 or visit his regular foodbanks.

Guru Sing has been helped in his quest to feed the needy by Wolverhampton mosque Teg Bahadur Gurdwara, in Upper Villers Street.

However, supplies are becoming scarce as demand for food has increased as people's bills have risen.

He said: "We urgently need all types of tinned food, vegetables, all types of packet food, hygiene items, nappies and all type of Asian food. We are also appealing for clothing, coats, trousers, hats, sleeping bags and all types of shoes."

Guru Singh will be outside S&D supermarket, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton on Fridays between 11am and 1pm and outside Majors Chip Shop, Bilston on Saturdays between 11am and 1pm, accepting supplies and giving out meals.