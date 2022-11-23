Notification Settings

Free Christmas food voucher scheme for pensioners to launch next month

By Thomas Parkes

Pensioners living in and around Bilston have been invited to pick up free Christmas food vouchers next month worth £7 each amid the cost of living crisis.

The annual Bilston Senior Citizens Federation scheme enables pensioners to collect a free voucher redeemable at Dixon's Butchers and GT Pritchard & Son Fruit & Veg.

The vouchers have been designed to help people most in need with the amount increasing from £5 to £7 this year as residents face the cost of living crisis and bill concerns.

They can be collected from the Bilston Strengthening Hub, next to the Bilston Market office, from 10am on December 5 and can be redeemed until January 31, 2023.

The federation is supported by the Emma Bussey Trust and Bilston Rotary Club. To qualify people must live in either Bilston or Ettingshall, with proof of age and address required.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

