Free Christmas food voucher scheme for pensioners to launch next month

The annual Bilston Senior Citizens Federation scheme enables pensioners to collect a free voucher redeemable at Dixon's Butchers and GT Pritchard & Son Fruit & Veg.

The vouchers have been designed to help people most in need with the amount increasing from £5 to £7 this year as residents face the cost of living crisis and bill concerns.

They can be collected from the Bilston Strengthening Hub, next to the Bilston Market office, from 10am on December 5 and can be redeemed until January 31, 2023.