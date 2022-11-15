Black Country Record and CD Fair returns to Bilston

The fair on Sunday at Robin 2, Mount Pleasant, opens at 10am and concludes at 3pm.
Organiser Jerome Leavey said: "With dealers from across the West Midlands, there will be thousands of records and hundreds of cds (bargains and collectables) to suit most tastes, all in the perfect environment for crate-digging and discovering that prized record or cd you have been searching for.
"Food and refreshments will be available throughout the day."
For further information or for table bookings call Jerome on 07866 237094.
Entrance is £2 between 10am and 11am, £1 between 11am and 2pm, and free after 2pm.