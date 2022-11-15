Notification Settings

Black Country Record and CD Fair returns to Bilston

By Adam Smith

Vinyl lovers will be descending on Bilston this weekend for the Black Country Record and CD Fair.

Record fair in Bilston
Record fair in Bilston

The fair on Sunday at Robin 2, Mount Pleasant, opens at 10am and concludes at 3pm.

Organiser Jerome Leavey said: "With dealers from across the West Midlands, there will be thousands of records and hundreds of cds (bargains and collectables) to suit most tastes, all in the perfect environment for crate-digging and discovering that prized record or cd you have been searching for.

"Food and refreshments will be available throughout the day."

For further information or for table bookings call Jerome on 07866 237094.

Entrance is £2 between 10am and 11am, £1 between 11am and 2pm, and free after 2pm.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

