John Hurley, owner of Hurley's Hair Design, in Homers Fold, Bilston, was among businesses forced to stay shut

Shops and enterprises which would normally open on Sunday were unable to trade after a late-night brawl involving several people resulted in two men, aged 20 and 35, being stabbed, in Church Street, at 1am.

Hurley's Hair Design, in Homers Fold, was among businesses left cancelling appointments due to the police teams setting up cordons in the shopping zone all day to carry out investigations after trouble flared after Halloween party.

Two men suffered stab wounds during the brawl

Salon owner John Hurley, said: "I only open between 10am and 2pm on Sundays. When I turned up there was a police van out the front and a cordon in operation. I asked if I could open up, but 20 minutes later they said unfortunately we couldn't.

"I had to contact the customers I was expecting to rebook them. Some had got events lined up for the day.

"I've been here for 11 years. Its been okay except for the Covid lockdown, but we got through that. I have noticed that there's been been a few incidents in the town since the crisis. People just want to get out and have some fun.

"Residents nearby have been reporting increased shouting and screaming late at night."

Branch manager at Card Factory , in Church Street, Kerry Evans explained: "Other people's decisions have an domino effect on the town centre and other people's lives.

"We could not open at all. When the assistant manager came the centre was all cordoned off. We had to notify our regional manager who then informed our directors.

"Unfortunately it's affected the staff who are on six-hour contracts. They will only get paid for half that because we couldn't open for business and no sales were generated."

Police at the scene in Bilston on Sunday

Cordons were set up for much of the day, preventing businesses from opening

Other shops affected by the street closure included Poundland, Argos, and Holland & Barrett.

Mr Hurley added that Wolverhampton Council workmen had trimmed hedges near his shop front in recent weeks which was effective in stopping drug-taking activity in broad daylight behind high street shops off Batchcroft.