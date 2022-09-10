'End of an era': Devastated shoppers mourn death of Queen

Alan Bray said he was gutted about the Queen's death

The Queen had been a visitor to the region in 1994, with thousands of people coming out to greet her as she visited towns, halls, stations and other attractions on June 24.

This included arriving at the newly refurbished Tipton station, becoming the first monarch since her namesake Elizabeth I in 1575 to visit Dudley Castle, attending a special service at St Peter's Collegiate Church and visiting Molineux and Dunstall Park.

Her visit had inspired many people and seen youngsters perform for her or line up to greet her and older people take a day out to catch a glimpse of the monarch.

The Queen's death on Thursday at the age of 96 had seen a national outpouring of grief, and tributes paid from leaders and public figures from across the world, with many speaking of an inspirational figure who had a sense of duty.

In Bilston, it felt like business as normal for a lot of people, with shops open to customers and people out and about doing their shopping, having a late breakfast or catching up with friends.

However, there was still an undercurrent of sadness, with several people saying they were still taking in the news of the Queen's death and were sad about it, while also having different views on King Charles III.

Phrases such as "doing the country proud", "leaving a legacy" and "the end of an era" were being bandied about from those in the town.

Tyrone McGee had served as a member of the Royal Navy, serving on HMS London, HMS Cumberland and HMS Cornwall and fighting in the Gulf War in 1991.

The 50-year-old spoke about an end of an era and said the Queen was a great leader and a great person.

He said: "I think the news is very devastating and it really is the end of an era and I think she was a wonderful lady who will never be forgotten, same as her mother.

"I served on ships and submarines for 23 years, serving Queen and country and the Queen meant so much to me as she was always there as a fore figure and a prime person and I think, to a lot of people, she was a role model.

"For Charles, he's now got some big shoes to fill and a lot of hard work to do, but I think he will do the best he can and the Queen leaves a legacy that will live forever and has left a big hole in a lot of people's hearts."

Tyrone McGee served in the Royal Navy and said the Queen was a great leader and a great person

The passing of the Queen marks the first new monarch for many people living and working in the region and many people were still adjusting to the news.

Phil from Bilston said he was shocked when he found out, but said he was happy to see Charles take over the role as King.

He said: "I was a bit shocked when I heard about it and it's definitely the end of an era as I think the Queen has always been there and has been good for the country.

"I don't mind Charles though and he's a good person who is straight talking and gets to the point, so I think he'll do alright."

Graham Hunt and his partner Margaret Holt were both of the generation who remembers the passing of King George VI in 1952, and the 78 and 81-year-olds said the Queen's passing meant a lot to them as she had always been part of their lives.

Graham Hunt said he was devastated by the Queen's death

Graham said: "I found out this morning when I came downstairs and I was devastated as she kept a nation together and she'd been there for everyone, so I'm really devastated."

But he added: "I don't think too much of Charles as King either, after what had gone on with Prince Andrew and with Harry, and I don't think he's up to the job."

Margaret Holt said Charles had some big shoes to fill

Margaret said: "I'm sad about her death as she's been around all my life and it's hard to imagine her not being here.

"Charles has got some big shoes to fill and follow the legacy of his mother, who was a nice person and I think her legacy will live on forever."

The Queen's death was, for many, still a surprise after hearing about the sudden news of doctors being concerned about her health.

Ted Harrison was visiting Bilston from his home in Brierley Hill and said he was still struggling to take in the news of her death.

The 69-year-old said: "I was just shocked when I found out about her death as we'd all heard the news about her health over the last few months and we knew it was coming one day, but it's still a shock when it happens.

"I have a feeling of sadness about it because she was our monarch for 70 years and you always expect to see her around, but she's at peace now.

"It was a perfect 70 years though, no doubt, and she's done the country proud and I don't think anyone will come close to repeating what she has done now as Queen."

Ted Harrison said he was still struggling to take in the news

Some people working in and around the town centre were trying to keep business as normal, but still felt the sense of loss at the death of the Queen.

Alan Bray from Walsall was out collecting for Birmingham Children's Hospital and the 59-year-old said he was absolutely gutted to hear about the death of the monarch.

He said: "The Queen meant everything to me as she kept this country together and was a symbol of what this country is great at, so I really am gutted and a bit tearful as she's been around all of my life.

"I've always had a lot of respect for the Queen and I knew this day was coming because of her age, but I heard the news yesterday about the doctors being concerned about her and her family rushing there, but I still didn't think she'd go that quickly.

"I hope Charles does well as King, although my concern is that he won't make it long as he's lost both his mum and his dad and that's got to have a devastating effect on him, plus he's no young man himself.