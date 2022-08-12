House conversion plan given go-ahead

The property in Wellington Road, Bilston. Photo: JS Designs

The large dwelling house in Wellington Road, Bilston, is within walking distance of the town centre and also on the main bus route to Wolverhampton city centre.

Mr Manoj Verma was granted approval for the conversion by council planners this week.

A statement submitted alongside the application said: “The layout is largely dictated by the constraints of the existing buildings either side, but the internal alterations will be minimal, relying on the existing layout with work being carried out to provide kitchens and bathrooms.

“The existing external aperture of the building will not be affected, so as a result the proposals will not have a material impact on any of the adjoining properties.

“Wellington Road is a busy road linking Wolverhampton to Birmingham

and the surrounding areas. There will be cycle storage at the rear of the property but no car parking.