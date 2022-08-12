Notification Settings

House conversion plan given go-ahead

By Joe SweeneyBilstonPublished:

A property owner has been given permission to convert his three-storey home near Wolverhampton into a trio of one-bedroom flats.

The property in Wellington Road, Bilston. Photo: JS Designs
The large dwelling house in Wellington Road, Bilston, is within walking distance of the town centre and also on the main bus route to Wolverhampton city centre.

Mr Manoj Verma was granted approval for the conversion by council planners this week.

A statement submitted alongside the application said: “The layout is largely dictated by the constraints of the existing buildings either side, but the internal alterations will be minimal, relying on the existing layout with work being carried out to provide kitchens and bathrooms.

“The existing external aperture of the building will not be affected, so as a result the proposals will not have a material impact on any of the adjoining properties.

“Wellington Road is a busy road linking Wolverhampton to Birmingham

and the surrounding areas. There will be cycle storage at the rear of the property but no car parking.

“Pedestrian access will be available at the front and cycle storage can be accessed from Arthur Road to the side. The site is well served by public transport, being close to the Midland Metro and the bus depot,” added the statement.

Joe Sweeney

By Joe Sweeney

@JoeSweeneyLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Wolverhampton.

