Vandal-hit former Bilston pub to be replaced by 33 flats

Artist's impression of proposed apartment blocks for The Happy Wanderer pub site in Bilston. Image: CT Planning.

Bilston Property Solutions will build 11 one-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom flats across three buildings on the vacant land in Greens Lane which used to house The Happy Wanderer.

The pub was built in the 1950s or 60s but was closed and boarded up back in 2018 after experiencing an increasing level of poor trade. It has now been demolished.

Developers said it became no longer financially viable to run a pub at the site due to its poor condition and the lack of business it experienced prior to closure.

The derelict Happy Wanderer pub in Greens Lane, Bilston. Photo: Google Street View.

They also said there are a number of other pubs still open within a short distance.

City of Wolverhampton Council planners agreed and granted permission for the new development to go ahead.

Agents CT Planning said: “The development of the site will enhance the character of the area which has, for a significant length of time, been presented with a vacant, overgrown, and unkempt site prominent within the streetscene.

“The visual enhancement will also deliver 33 homes on a sustainable site thereby representing the most efficient use of the land.”

As well as the apartments, the developer said a total of 50 parking spaces will serve the apartments, with five electric car charging points, five motorcycle spaces, two disability spaces and an area for 34 bicycles.

City of Wolverhampton Council planner Phillip Walker said: “The principle of the redevelopment of this former pub and garage site is acceptable since the former buildings have been demolished, and were previously subject to anti-social behaviour, including arson, and were an eyesore, which detracted from public amenity.

“There are other community facilities nearby which can accommodate the needs of those who formerly used the pub.

“The design and appearance of the proposed development is in keeping with the character and appearance of the area.

“The design acceptable and is such that there would be acceptable amenity for existing and future residents.