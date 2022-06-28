Cake baking event held at Bilston Town Hall in honour of Jo Cox MP

The Jo Cox Foundation community event at Bilston Town Hall

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden hosted the Great Get Together event in memory of his former colleague who was stabbed to death in the week of the Brexit referendum.

The Great Get Together is inspired by Jo and is an initiative designed to bring communities together that takes place every year on the weekend of Jo Cox’s birthday in June.

This year will mark the sixth anniversary of her tragic murder and will also be the sixth year of the Great Get Together bringing people together to celebrate the MP's More In Common message.

Mr McFadden MP, The Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Sandra Samuels OBR, Councillor Linda Leach, Dicky Dodd and MasterChef finalist Dennice McKinnon.

Mr McFadden said: "The Great Get Together is about bringing communities together and celebrating what we have in common than that which divides us."

"As we all know there is nothing better than cake to bring people together and I will be hosting my annual Community Bake off event this year at Bilston Town Hall where we will remember Jo and raise money which will be donated to the Jo Cox Foundation. If anyone would like to make a donation then you can find more information https://www.jocoxfoundation.org/make_a_donation”