Community baking competition honours memory of late MP

By James Vukmirovic

The memory of a much-loved and much-missed MP was honoured through a community bake-off competition.

Pat McFadden poses with youngsters from Villiers Primary School.
Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden hosted a ‘Great Get Together’ event in memory of his former colleague Jo Cox on Friday at Bilston Town Hall.

The Great Get Together is inspired by Jo Cox and is an initiative designed to bring communities together which takes place every year on the weekend of Ms Cox’s birthday in June.

The event this year marks the 6th anniversary of Jo Cox’s tragic murder and will also be the 6th year of the Great Get Together bringing people together to celebrate Jo Cox’s MoreInCommon message.

Pat McFadden MP hosted the community bake off competition and cake sale for residents, schools, places of worship, community groups and members, to promote unity, cohesion, and inclusivity.

The panel of judges included Pat McFadden MP, The Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Sandra Samuels, the Mayor’s Consort Karl Samuels, Councillor Linda Leach, Dicky Dodd and MasterChef finalist Dennice McKinnon.

Mr McFadden said, “The Great Get Together is about bringing communities together and celebrating what we have in common than that which divides us.

"As we all know there is nothing better than cake to bring people together. It was great to host my annual Community Bake off at Bilston Town Hall where we remembered Jo and raised money for the Jo Cox Foundation.

“Congratulations to our winners Moseley Park School and to everyone who entered this year.

"If anyone would like to make a donation, then you can find more information https://www.jocoxfoundation.org/make_a_donation”

The Jo Cox Foundation was set up in the wake of the MP's death and marked the anniversary by asking communities across the UK to host a string of community events from June 24 to June 26.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.

