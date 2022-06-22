Man dies after suffering medical emergency in Bilston street

Froggat Road in Bilston. Photo: Google

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of Froggat Road and Villiers Avenue in Bilston just before 3.40pm on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman at West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.37pm to reports of an incident at the junction of Froggatt Road and Villiers Avenue in Bilston North, Wolverhampton.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended.

"Upon arrival crews found a man.

"Unfortunately it immediately became clear that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.”