Man dies after suffering medical emergency in Bilston street

By Lisa O'Brien

A man has died after suffering a medical emergency in a street in Bilston.

Froggat Road in Bilston. Photo: Google
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of Froggat Road and Villiers Avenue in Bilston just before 3.40pm on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman at West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.37pm to reports of an incident at the junction of Froggatt Road and Villiers Avenue in Bilston North, Wolverhampton.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended.

"Upon arrival crews found a man.

"Unfortunately it immediately became clear that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.”

West Midlands Police said it "appeared to be a medical incident".

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

