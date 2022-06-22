Man dies after suffering medical emergency in Bilston street

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of Froggat Road and Villiers Avenue in Bilston just before 3.40pm on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman at West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.37pm to reports of an incident at the junction of Froggatt Road and Villiers Avenue in Bilston North, Wolverhampton.
"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended.
"Upon arrival crews found a man.
"Unfortunately it immediately became clear that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.”
West Midlands Police said it "appeared to be a medical incident".