Fortunate nobody was hurt in large Wednesbury blaze, fire service says

The fire in Moxley. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

A large blaze engulfed multiple LGVs, a minibus and a crane at G C Rickards on Queen Street, Wednesbury, at 6.24pm on Friday night.

Residents reported hearing explosions as the fire spread, which have now been put down to gas cylinders involved in the blaze.

Nine fire appliances and 45 firefighters, 16 of which were wearing breathing apparatus, were required to tackle and extinguished the blaze.

The fire in Moxley. Photo, Benjamin Powell-Stubbs. The fire in Moxley. Photo, Benjamin Powell-Stubbs. The fire in Moxley. Photo, Benjamin Powell-Stubbs.

The fire service was supported by drones, police and ambulance staff.

Damping down to make the area safe took place throughout the night.

Benjamin Powell-Stubbs could see the smoke from Darlaston, and rode down on his bike to the scene.

He said: "It was a few lorries that were in the yard that had caught fire, and it was spreading from the lorries on to other things like gas cannisters.

"There were explosions as the fire engulfed gas canisters and other vehicles."

People across the Black Country took to social media to say they saw black smoke billowing into the air.

Many videos and images were shared, with residents concerned for the safety of those working at the yard.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "On the evening of Friday June 10, we were called to an incident at a commercial yard on Queen Street, Wednesbury.

"This was a large fire involving multiple LGVs, a minibus and a crane. Several gas cylinders were also involved.

"Nine fire appliances attended, crewed by firefighters from stations across the Birmingham area.

"A total of 16 firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled and extinguished the blaze using main jets. Foam jets were also brought into use.

"The quick and assertive actions of our crews meant that they were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.

"One of our drones was also used to help inform operational decision making.

"We were supported by police and ambulance colleagues. Fortunately, there were no casualties.