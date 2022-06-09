Notification Settings

Wolverhampton mother was unlawfully killed, says coroner

By Deborah HardimanBilstonPublished:

A factory worker stabbed to death at her family home in Wolverhampton was unlawfully killed, an inquest has found.

Sukhjeet Uppal
Sukhjeet Uppal, 41, died of multiple stab wounds, at the house, in Tangmere Road, Ettingshall, near Bilston, at around 8pm on September 19, last year, despite the efforts of the emergency services to save her.

Her husband, Jai Singh, 50 a former lorry driver, was charged with her murder. However, he subsequently died in custody at Birmingham Prison on January 28 after suffering cardiac arrest due to asphyxia.

Now Black Country Area Coroner Mrs Joanne Lees has recorded a conclusion that Wolverhampton-born Mrs Uppal was unlawfully killed.

Police tent at the scene

At the time of her death her heartbroken family said: “Our beautiful, kind-hearted sister was one of the most caring and loving people you could ever meet. People who knew her will know this.

“She never held grudges and loved everyone. She has been taken from her children, from a mother and from her brother and sister. This was not her time to go yet, she had so much love to offer.

"Her children still need her love, support and wise words. We will never overcome our sister’s loss and never forgive the people involved who took our beautiful sister away from us.”

