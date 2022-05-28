Seven-year-old dancer needs help to fulfil dream of dancing in overseas competition

Ava Chipato, seven, is appealing for funds to compete in the World Dance Cup in Spain

Ava Chipato, aged seven, of Bilston, missed seeing her friends during the coronavirus crisis months and despite attending ballet and tap lessons since aged three, lost her confidence.

With the help of her family and coaches at Willenhall's Ingram Academy of Performing Arts she was able to rehearse when the dance school reopened, resulting in her having a chance to join her team mates at the World Dance Cup in San Sebastian, Spain.

The team is hoping to top the podium with their routine to the Madonna hit Material Girl.

To get her there the family is bidding to raise £5,000 to offset the cost of airfares, costumes, visas and accommodation costs. They have so far attracted ten per cent of what's needed.

Ava's mother Michelle, 37, a social worker, explains: "Ava struggled during the lockdowns and afterwards her dance school principal Kate Ingram got her to take part in more lessons to encourage her. She eventually started competing at competition festivals. This has really helped Ava to develop her talents and now she's got a chance to compete abroad.

"She's so excited about it and would love to go with the others. We've been trying to raise the money for the trip, but it's been a difficult time so we set up a public online appeal to help Ava to see her dream come true. Time's not on our side, but we've spent the last three months of trying to get the funds together to cover the cost of costumes and tickets.

"She's been through a lot during lockdown which she found really difficult, so her dance teacher Kate entered her in lots of dance festivals to build her confidence. It's really worked.

"We never thought she'd achieve so much at such a young age. She's won lots of medals.

"She's been jumping, hopping, skipping around the house practising her routines."

"As her mom I want nothing more but to be there for her and make sure she dances her heart out," Mrs Chipato adds.

In addition the schoolgirl, who attends Holy Trinity Catholic Primary School, in Fraser Street, has successfully auditioned for a role in the Midlands Theatre Ballet's production of Sleeping Beauty production at Birmingham's Crescent Theatre.