Operatic company looking for new talent for new production

By James VukmirovicBilston

A Black Country amateur dramatic group is looking for people interested in telling the story of the boy who never grew up.

Bilston Operatic Company have enjoyed successful productions since the lifting of Covid restrictions, such as Kinky Boots
Bilston Operatic Company will be holding auditions for adults and children for roles in its new production of Peter Pan, which will take place at the Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton between November 8 and 12.

The company has run a number of shows since Covid restrictions were lifted and has just completed a successful run of Kinky Boots at the Grand Theatre, so is looking to put on a successful production of the JM Barrie classic.

Auditions for children interested in taking part in the production and joining the company will take place on Sunday, May 22, while auditions for adults will take place on Tuesday, May 24.

The company has said the auditions will help with seeing who could make a perfect Peter Pan, Captain Hook, Mr Smee or any member of the pirates or Lost Boys.

To find out more about the auditions and the company, email bilstonoperatic@hotmail.co.uk or telephone 01902 428395.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

