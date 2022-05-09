Black Country Route closed in Bilston after HGV overturns

The entrance to the Black Country Route near Bilston Town Football Club was closed off by traffic police. Photo: Bilston Police

The Black Country Route was closed off at the VW Car Centre roundabout in Bilston, opposite Bilston Town Football Club, with traffic being diverted by officers from West Midlands Police, after the HGV overturned.

The road was closed in the direction heading towards Junction 10 of the M6 after the incident, which happened around 2.55pm on Monday.

A spokesman for Bilston Police said: "Due to an overturned HGV on the Black Country Route, the road is currently closed from the VW car centre island in the direction towards Junction 10 of the M6. Please avoid."