Wolverhampton woman starts dance school in memory of her stillborn daughter

Michelle promotes fun, energetic classes at Destiny's School of Dance.

Michelle Clarke, 41, gave birth to Destiny on January 2, 2017, but devastatingly, she was stillborn.

Dance has been an integral part of her life for 37 years, so Michelle decided to open her second dancing school in remembrance of her daughter. She opened her first dance school, Perfection Street Dance Company, when she was in her early 20s, and said she is motivated to do it again.

Destiny School of Dance.

"Perfection Street Dance Company was amazing and really successful - which is what drives me to do it again. Its all about perseverance."

Michelle said it was previously a Christian dance school but – even though she is of Christian faith and runs the classes – she is not limiting it to just Christian students.

"I no longer refer to my dance school as a Christian dance school, I've had to rethink," she laughed. "I thought - I probably wouldn't choose to send my children to a fully Christian dance school, and that it was best to expand my audience. Sometimes you have to go back to the drawing board.

Michelle has always loved dancing.

"I would love to have Christian classes at some point, but the school is for everyone. It's all about just having fun, expressing yourself, and feeling happy."

On Monday, May 2, Michelle will begin teaching vibrant carnival dancing to ladies only. The class, called Escape, will run every Monday to encourage mums to 'forget about the housework, kids, and the other half' for an hour. 'Escape' holds the same values as her classes for young people - making new friends, gaining confidence, keeping healthy and fit, and most importantly, having fun.

ESCAPE for mum's to catch a break.

Michelle's website says she graduated in 2002 from Coventry University, before starting up Perfection Street Dance School in 2003. Since then she has taught at Stagecoach Theatre Arts, dance workshops and after school clubs for over 50 schools in Birmingham, Walsall, Wolverhampton and Bromsgrove.

The school, based at the Parish at St Chad's, Bilston, has classes for all ages; Mini Masterpieces for ages three to seven, Joyful Juniors for eight to 15 year olds, and Triumphant Teens for 13 to 19 year olds.