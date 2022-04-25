New charity shop opens in Bilston

Compton Care has opened a new shop in Bilston

Wolverhampton-based charity Compton Care opened the shop in the town centre on Friday.

There was a queue of people at the door at 10am keen to make purchases and deposit donations.

A ribbon was cut to mark the occasion by popular Paw Patrol character, Chase, alongside the members of staff who will be operating the shop.

Andrew Jardine, shop manager, said: “We are thrilled at the amount of people who turned up to see us open our doors. "We’ve had a great reception from the public and - as well as people making purchases - they’re bringing in armfuls of much-needed donations.

"We are looking forward to our time on Church Street, meeting the local community and greeting lots of new customers.”

Compton Care is also in need of retail assistant volunteers to help run the shop.

The role will include processing donations and helping customers with their donations and purchases.