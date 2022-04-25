Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New charity shop opens in Bilston

By Lisa O'BrienBilstonPublished:

A new charity shop has opened its doors in Bilston.

Compton Care has opened a new shop in Bilston
Compton Care has opened a new shop in Bilston

Wolverhampton-based charity Compton Care opened the shop in the town centre on Friday.

There was a queue of people at the door at 10am keen to make purchases and deposit donations.

A ribbon was cut to mark the occasion by popular Paw Patrol character, Chase, alongside the members of staff who will be operating the shop.

Andrew Jardine, shop manager, said: “We are thrilled at the amount of people who turned up to see us open our doors. "We’ve had a great reception from the public and - as well as people making purchases - they’re bringing in armfuls of much-needed donations.

"We are looking forward to our time on Church Street, meeting the local community and greeting lots of new customers.”

Compton Care is also in need of retail assistant volunteers to help run the shop.

The role will include processing donations and helping customers with their donations and purchases.

For more information, call 0300 323 0250 or visit comptoncare.org.uk

Bilston
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News