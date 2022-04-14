Notification Settings

Bilston dental practice receptionist retires after 46 years of greeting patients with a smile

By Adam SmithBilston

A receptionist was treated to afternoon tea at Himley Hall 46 years to the day she stared at her Bilston dental practice.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 12/04/2022 Church St Dental Practice in Bilston has a staff member retiring after 46 years. They are organising afternoon tea at Himley Hall on April 12. Pictured with staff is centre Debbie Oates who has served 46 years with left , Vanessa Jackson and right Jaswinder Jandu...
WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 12/04/2022 Church St Dental Practice in Bilston has a staff member retiring after 46 years. They are organising afternoon tea at Himley Hall on April 12. Pictured with staff is centre Debbie Oates who has served 46 years with left , Vanessa Jackson and right Jaswinder Jandu...

Debbie Oates is retiring after after nearly half a century at Church Street Dental Practice, having started there aged 16.

Jaswinder Jandu, practice partner, praised Debbie's contribution to the dentist over the decades.

She said: "Debbie started at 16 years old at Church Street and this has been a second family to her.

"Seeing patients grow up and have children and then grandchildren continue to come to the practice and see Debbie on reception always friendly and greeting with a warm welcome.

"She is moving to Evesham to be closer to her family and we will all miss her very much."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

