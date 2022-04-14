Bilston dental practice receptionist retires after 46 years of greeting patients with a smile

Debbie Oates is retiring after after nearly half a century at Church Street Dental Practice, having started there aged 16.
Jaswinder Jandu, practice partner, praised Debbie's contribution to the dentist over the decades.
She said: "Debbie started at 16 years old at Church Street and this has been a second family to her.
"Seeing patients grow up and have children and then grandchildren continue to come to the practice and see Debbie on reception always friendly and greeting with a warm welcome.
"She is moving to Evesham to be closer to her family and we will all miss her very much."