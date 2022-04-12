Fire stations join Mayor's Ukrainian appeal

The Mayor of Wolverhampton Greg Brackenridge joins members of Wolverhampton Fire Station and Mychailo Fedyk from the Ukrainian Community at the launch

The fire stations in Bilston, Tettenhall and Wolverhampton have all joined the Mayor of Wolverhampton Ukrainian Appeal, which is working with members of the city's Ukrainian community to help those in the embattled Eastern European country.

The stations will act as delivery points for donations being made to the appeal and will be open to take in donations between 10.30am and 5.30pm each day.

Councillor Greg Brackenridge was at Wolverhampton Fire Station on Merridale Street on Sunday to meet fire fighters and members of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain and officially launch the appeal.

He said: "I'm very grateful to West Midlands Fire Service and the Wolverhampton fire stations who have agreed to become collection points for certain items for the people of Ukraine to assist them in the relief effort.

"This will help tremendously in storage space for these items, of which the appeal has already sent out a number of items and a number of transports across.

"We will be doing further fundraising activities with the Ukrainian community in order to keep awareness of this issue in everybody's mind, but also to help the people who most need it."

Samantha Samuels, West Midlands Fire Service group commander for Black Country North, said: "It was humbling to meet members, leaders, and supporters of the Ukrainian community.

"Like people across the world, many of our staff have been deeply affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

"For some, it is even closer to home, as they have friends and family there.

"The experiences shared with us by members of the Ukrainian community have galvanised us to do all we can.

"We’re also supporting national fire and rescue efforts to send further fire and rescue equipment to our colleagues in Ukraine.