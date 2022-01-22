Smoke and Grill on Vulcan Road in Bilston. Photo: Google

The fire broke out on the ground floor of the Smoke and Grill restaurant and takeaway in Bilston at around 11.30pm on Friday evening.

Around 20 firefighters were sent to the scene on Vulcan Road and had to use a steel saw to cut through a shutter door and get into the building.

It is believed the fire may have been caused by an electrical device left on in the office area.

Smoke from the blaze spread to shop next door and the flats above the restaurant, with two men safely evacuated from the flats before fire crews arrived.

Nobody is thought o have been hurt and fans were used to ventilate the building.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to the Smoke and Grill on Vulcan Road, Bilston, at 11:27pm.

"Crews from Bilson, Wednesbury, Willenhall and Tipton stations were in attendance.

"The incident involved a severe fire on the ground floor of a two-storey bar and restaurant, measuring 15m x 15m.

"It is believed to have been caused by an electrical device left in the office area.

"Smoke has spread to an adjacent shop and the flat above.

"A total of 10 breathing apparatus and two hose-reel jets and covering jet were used.

"A positive pressure fan was in use to ventilate different parts of the building.

"We used a steel saw to gain access through the shutter doors.

"Two men were evacuated from the flat prior to arrival with no injuries.