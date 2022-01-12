Bilston home extension plan sparks protest from neighbours

Oaklands Green in Bilston. Photo: Google

The owner of the semi-detached property in Oaklands Green, which is located in the Bilston North ward, has applied to the city council for planning permission to add a two-storey side and rear extension.

Planning chiefs have received a petition containing 16 names and two letters of objection to the proposal.

Reasons cited are that the development will be out of character with the surrounding area and result in a loss of view for other residents, a loss of light and lack of parking.

If granted permission, the extension will house a playroom/gym on the ground floor at the side of the property and an additional bedroom and extended bedroom on the first floor, providing four large bedrooms in total.

In a report to the council, planning officer Tracey Homfray said: “The site is in an area which is predominantly residential at the head of a cul-de-sac, with an area of open space at the front leading to a shared parking area.

“There is a front garden and a private enclosed garden at the rear, with a dropped kerb accessing Green Park Avenue – also at the rear of the residence.

“The applicant is also proposing to provide access off an existing drive at the rear of the property to allow parking for two vehicles.

“Although this is a substantial development – due to the house occupying a tight corner location – the appearance of the property would primarily remain the same at the front with the majority of the extension dominating the rear,” said the report.

“At the rear of the house the extension would be clearly visible from Green Park Avenue, as the garden area borders this road.

“Although clearly evident, it would not appear overbearing or oppressive from the avenue. The property has a substantial garden at the rear which is of a sufficient size to support both the extension and its usage.

“Parking is very limited due to a number of properties having no private off-road parking. However, the applicant has proposed two private spaces at the back of the property which can be reached by an existing access.”