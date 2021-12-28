Appeal for information after ring stolen in burglary

West Midlands Police have released CCTV footage of the person it wants to speak to. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have released CCTV footage of the man it wants to question following the incident, which happened at around 11.45am on November 10 on Greenaway Road in Bilston.

It saw a patio door smashed and jewellery stolen, including an engagement ring.

The footage shows a man with brown hair wearing a blue coats, black trousers and white trainers heading towards a home on Greenaway Road.

West Midlands Police have asked for anyone with any information to contact the force as soon as possible.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know this man?

"We want to speak to him after jewellery, including an engagement ring, was stolen from a home on Greenway Road, Bilston.

"A patio door was smashed during the burglary at around 11.45am on 10 November.