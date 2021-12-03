Car sandwiched between lorry and car after Bilston crash

The aftermath of the collision on Chelm Road. Photo: Bilston Fire Station

One car was left with its rear wheels lifted in the air following the collision which saw paramedics and fire engines from Bilston and Dudley fire station sent to the scene.

The incident took place on Chem Road at 7.37pm where two people were assessed by medics and discharged with minor injuries.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a lorry and three cars on Chem Road at 7.37pm last night.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, both of whom were assessed and discharged on scene with minor injuries."