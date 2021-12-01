Free Christmas food voucher scheme for pensioners to launch next week

The annual Bilston Senior Citizens Federation scheme enables pensioners to collect a free £5 voucher that can be redeemed at Dixon’s Butchers and GT Pritchard & Son Fruit & Veg.

To qualify people must live in either Bilston or Ettingshall.

Vouchers can be collected from the Bilston Strengthening Hub, next to Bilston Market office, from 10.30am on December 6.

Anyone attending is asked to wear a face mask and to observe Covid restrictions. Proof of age and address is required.

Federation chair and local councillor Steve Simkins, said: "We are encouraging all pensioners in the area to come and pick up their vouchers.

"Happy Christmas to one and all."