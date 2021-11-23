Sadness as Bilston orange chip legend Major Spencer dies

Major's chippy in Bilston

The founder of Major's fish and chip shop in Church Street was a well-known figure in the town and tributes have poured in since his family announced his death.

Major's was set up in 1975 and is now run by Major's son Royston Spencer.

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden said: "Major's has been a Bilston institution for many many years.

"Its orange chips are famous well beyond the Black Country and the whole community will be saddened that Major Spencer has died.

"When I last spoke to him he was still committed to seeing Bilston improve and for the town's prosperity to grow. He will be deeply missed.