Tree planting to mark centenary

With the commemorative tree, Soroptimist International Bilston members, including (front left-right) acting president Cherril Pritchard, with Pat McFadden MP, and councillor Olivia Birch, at Moseley Park Academy, Bilston..

Soroptimists across the world, who are members of the women's service organisation, are planting trees to mark the occasion.

Among the VIPs invited to take part in the event at the Academy was Pat McFadden MP who joined the Bilston and District president elect Cherril Pritchard.

Students and staff watched as the MP cut a ribbon to the allotment and sensory garden.

Councillor Olivia Birch, Wolverhampton Council's Labour member for Bilston North ward, who has been involved with the school project and Soroptimists for more than 18 months, watched the official ceremony.

She said: "A Himalayan Birch tree has been planted in the centre of the school allotment which is being developed by students and staff.

"The Soroptimists have also planted eight fruit trees in the garden.

"It is an organisation that has been supporting women and girls around the world for more than 100 years.

"The commemorative tree is an important mark and will be here for many years to come to mark their achievements.

"This year has seen the school have a bumper crop from the allotment and this will be providing fresh fruit and vegetables to local foodbanks.

"Once the pandemic is over the project will be able to get going properly and eventually the community will be able to visit the school."